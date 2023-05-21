Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at HSBC

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global raised Baidu to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.76. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 12,844.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after buying an additional 947,656 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $61,205,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

