BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 1,361.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $31,064,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $9,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,491,000 after purchasing an additional 425,740 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the period.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

