Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 79 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,207. The stock has a market cap of $215.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.59 and a one year high of $298.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.80.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

