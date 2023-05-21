Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.33. 6,819,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $106.06.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

