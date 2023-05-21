Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Purchases 513 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. 1,559,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,362. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

