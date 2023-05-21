Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 445 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 33,068,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,535,722. The company has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

