Biconomy Price Down 2.3% This Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Biconomy token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Biconomy has a market cap of $165.44 million and $1.59 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,081,671 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

