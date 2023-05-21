Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $308.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.77 and a 200 day moving average of $286.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Biogen has a 1-year low of $188.54 and a 1-year high of $319.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

