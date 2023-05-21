Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

