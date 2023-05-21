BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Financial Review

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveVox and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $136.02 million 1.65 -$37.47 million ($0.35) -6.91 BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.05 -$155.41 million ($17.20) -0.17

LiveVox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BIT Mining. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LiveVox has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.8% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LiveVox and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 1 1 0 2.50 BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiveVox presently has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 30.85%. Given LiveVox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LiveVox is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -23.41% -29.20% -16.14% BIT Mining -26.09% -43.97% -32.79%

Summary

LiveVox beats BIT Mining on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. It serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company has a strategic partnership with Telarus. LiveVox, Inc. was formerly known as Tools For Health, Inc. and changed its name to LiveVox, Inc. in June 2006. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. engages in holding certain digital assets in connection with their cryptocurrency mining business and indirectly holding the equity interest. It operates through the following segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

