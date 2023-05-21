BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Trading Volume Hits $401,910.05 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $26,635.28 or 1.00146849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $330.78 million and approximately $401,910.05 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 27,138.31699638 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $411,386.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

