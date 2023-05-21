Bitcoin (BTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.24 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26,662.27 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $516.72 billion and $9.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00425369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00130739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,380,125 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.