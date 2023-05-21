Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

