BitShares Hits One Day Trading Volume of $395,289.20 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, BitShares has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $395,289.20 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003388 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003099 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,985,210 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.