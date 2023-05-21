BNB (BNB) Price Hits $310.46 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $310.46 or 0.01142434 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $48.39 billion and $306.77 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,858,521 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,858,699.56016186. The last known price of BNB is 308.29944168 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1379 active market(s) with $322,568,333.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
