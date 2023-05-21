BNB (BNB) Price Hits $310.46 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $310.46 or 0.01142434 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $48.39 billion and $306.77 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,858,521 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,858,699.56016186. The last known price of BNB is 308.29944168 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1379 active market(s) with $322,568,333.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

