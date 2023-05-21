Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a market capitalization of $165.73 million and $6.06 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 230,003,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official message board is shytoshikusama.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy.

Bone ShibaSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 230,003,022.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.75103696 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,636,548.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

