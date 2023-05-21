Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $35.21 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,697 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,371 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $35,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FCX opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

