Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 40,848 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,848 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $25,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

