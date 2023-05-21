Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,306,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,441 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Broadcom worth $1,289,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $682.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $284.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $684.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

