Broadleaf Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.59 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

