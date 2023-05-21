Broadleaf Partners LLC Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Broadleaf Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $510.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.36, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.70.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,177,098.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,910. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

