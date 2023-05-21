Broadleaf Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises about 4.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $491.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.05. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

