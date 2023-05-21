Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 476.43

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 476.43 ($5.97).

BME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.76) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.26) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 485.70 ($6.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 481.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 451.34. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 289 ($3.62) and a one year high of GBX 503.40 ($6.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,245.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.