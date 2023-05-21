Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Price Target at GBX 271.67

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 271.67 ($3.40).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.88) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.13) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.07) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.01) on Friday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 198.60 ($2.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.24 ($3.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 256.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,217.39%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

