Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,104.29.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $665.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,464.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $713.83.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 50.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter valued at $273,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cable One by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

