Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.29.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
