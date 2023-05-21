Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Target Price to C$1.25

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

CVE QUIS opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.42 and a 1-year high of C$0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$180.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.09.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.