Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.40.

CP stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 504.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

