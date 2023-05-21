Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group cut their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen cut Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut Capri from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.07.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $69.25.

Institutional Trading of Capri

Capri Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

