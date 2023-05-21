Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 667,515 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up approximately 1.2% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.32% of PPL worth $68,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after purchasing an additional 663,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,319. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

