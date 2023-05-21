Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,310,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,813 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 3.1% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $177,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.08. 1,371,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,214. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.35 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.41.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

