Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $44.01 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,555,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,703 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $44,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $21,749,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,898 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.31. 1,077,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

