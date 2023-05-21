Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,389,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,519 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 2.3% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.27% of American Electric Power worth $131,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,269,000 after acquiring an additional 706,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Electric Power by 156.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,134,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

AEP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.56. 2,117,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,986. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

