Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 443,564 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up 1.5% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $84,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,158,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.