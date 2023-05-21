Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

CHKP stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 904,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,010. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

