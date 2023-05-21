Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,221 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.51. The stock had a trading volume of 61,554,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,332,152. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $338.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

