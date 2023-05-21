Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases New Holdings in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.07% of Allbirds at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Allbirds by 850.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allbirds by 1,721.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 1,427,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allbirds by 847.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 1,414,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Allbirds by 1,692.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 765,072 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

Allbirds Price Performance

In related news, Director Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dan Levitan purchased 75,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,554 shares of company stock worth $121,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 839,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,686. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.55 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

