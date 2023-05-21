Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CHD opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

