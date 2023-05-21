Cim LLC Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cim LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 3.2% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,106.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,819.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,623.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

