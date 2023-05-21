Cim LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cim LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IYF opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

