Cim LLC Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,774. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $295.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.80. The firm has a market cap of $215.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.59 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

