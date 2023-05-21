Cim LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cim LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.8% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,618,000 after acquiring an additional 468,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,289,000 after buying an additional 456,023 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $385.57 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $365.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.17 and a 200-day moving average of $359.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

