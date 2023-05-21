Cindicator (CND) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,783.79

Cindicator (CND) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $1,783.79 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Cindicator Token Trading

