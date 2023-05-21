Citigroup Boosts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $17.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. 4,885,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,176. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,336.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in StoneCo by 68.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 133.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.