Citigroup Boosts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $18.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZYME. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Zymeworks from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.44.

ZYME stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $626.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 77.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

