Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,894 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $509,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.1 %

FCX opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

