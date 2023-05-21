Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,701,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,909 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.58% of Wolfspeed worth $393,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 785.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

