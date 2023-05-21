Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,052,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 338,346 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.75% of Waste Management worth $478,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,772,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 361.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,077,000 after buying an additional 255,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Insider Activity

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 924 shares of company stock worth $139,918 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM stock opened at $165.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day moving average is $158.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

