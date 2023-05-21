Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,947,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,229 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $417,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,615,000 after acquiring an additional 367,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Honeywell International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,535,000 after acquiring an additional 227,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Honeywell International by 114.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after acquiring an additional 203,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $197.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.36. The company has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

