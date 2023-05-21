Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 90,943 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,943 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $533,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

